Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wrap Technologies had a negative net margin of 350.05% and a negative return on equity of 45.57%.

Shares of NASDAQ WRAP traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.92. The stock had a trading volume of 409,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,373. Wrap Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.56 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.70.

In other news, Director Michael Parris sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $98,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 238,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,063.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James A. Barnes sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $36,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,506.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,500 shares of company stock worth $345,015 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WRAP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wrap Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Wrap Technologies in a report on Friday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Wrap Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.50 target price on the stock.

Wrap Technologies, Inc, a public safety technology and services company, develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. The company develops BolaWrap 100, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle a subject at a range of 10-25 feet.

