Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.69 EPS

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.69, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 5.43%.

NASDAQ:PATK traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.63. 128,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,427. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.74. Patrick Industries has a 12-month low of $47.74 and a 12-month high of $98.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

PATK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

In other Patrick Industries news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.25, for a total value of $389,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,380,694. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 9,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total value of $812,673.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 316,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,622,715.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,325 shares of company stock worth $1,966,874 in the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

