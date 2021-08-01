Confluence Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the first quarter worth $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in Yum China by 526.3% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

In other news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $418,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,348. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $62.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.81 and a 12-month high of $69.67. The firm has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.80.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Yum China had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 12.96%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

Several brokerages recently commented on YUMC. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.45.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.