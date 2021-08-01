Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 19,172 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 46.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,172 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 34.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 11.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.3% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 174,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 38.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of ZTO opened at $27.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.98. The stock has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.23. ZTO Express has a 1-year low of $25.67 and a 1-year high of $38.96.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 15.97%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO).

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.