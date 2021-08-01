Confluence Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.19% of Goldman Sachs BDC worth $3,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GSBD. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 33.4% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 23,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,916 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 380.0% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 109,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 86,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter valued at approximately $734,000. 19.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

GSBD stock opened at $19.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.66. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $14.89 and a one year high of $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $82.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.88 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 96.76%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 88.24%.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

