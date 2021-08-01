TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAC) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAC) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 279,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,821,000 after purchasing an additional 26,397 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 259,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,841,000 after buying an additional 11,750 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC bought a new position in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF during the first quarter worth $1,322,000.

TTAC opened at $55.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.21. TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF has a twelve month low of $27.90 and a twelve month high of $36.45.

