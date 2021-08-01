StoneX Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 1,115.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 17,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 15,672 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 90,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,402,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,763,000 after acquiring an additional 275,782 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 27,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $103,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,375,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WTRG opened at $49.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.66. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.28 and a twelve month high of $49.97.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $583.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

