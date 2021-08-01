StoneX Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

StoneX Group Inc. reduced its position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 33.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,916 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,093 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in BOX were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in BOX in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in BOX by 15.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,883 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $375,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,212,900 shares in the company, valued at $30,334,629. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BOX stock opened at $23.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -119.59 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Box, Inc. has a one year low of $15.07 and a one year high of $27.41.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. The firm had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on BOX in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on BOX from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet raised shares of BOX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.86.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

