Confluence Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT)

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMT. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BSMT opened at $26.39 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.27 and a 52-week high of $26.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.26.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.028 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%.

