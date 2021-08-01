StoneX Group Inc. Has $349,000 Stock Position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

StoneX Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) by 37.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,883 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXTG. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 568,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,315,000 after purchasing an additional 107,824 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 26,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the period.

NXTG opened at $76.51 on Friday. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a twelve month low of $56.84 and a twelve month high of $77.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.80.

