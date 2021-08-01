iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Position Lifted by Vivid Financial Management Inc.

Vivid Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 41.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,527 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $10,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 488.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter.

EFV traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,745,862 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

