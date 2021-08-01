Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Receives $32.32 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.00.

EADSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded Airbus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Get Airbus alerts:

EADSY stock opened at $34.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.90. The company has a market capitalization of $107.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 1.85. Airbus has a 1-year low of $17.16 and a 1-year high of $35.00.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Airbus had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $12.61 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Airbus will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Airbus

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery and provision of aerospace products, space and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets and sells commercial jet aircrafts and offers aircraft conversion and related services.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.