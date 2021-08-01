Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $46.20 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) will report sales of $46.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ooma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $46.42 million and the lowest is $46.07 million. Ooma posted sales of $41.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Ooma will report full year sales of $185.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $185.10 million to $186.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $201.40 million, with estimates ranging from $198.79 million to $204.64 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ooma.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $45.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.20 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%.

OOMA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ooma in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Ooma from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE:OOMA traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.55. The company had a trading volume of 71,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,937. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.36 million, a P/E ratio of -168.64 and a beta of 0.42. Ooma has a one year low of $12.53 and a one year high of $24.89.

In other Ooma news, VP Jenny C. Yeh sold 5,297 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total transaction of $98,365.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,906.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ravi Narula sold 57,000 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $1,257,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,634 shares in the company, valued at $4,580,406.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,882 shares of company stock worth $2,670,959 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ooma in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Ooma by 312.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ooma by 13.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Ooma by 77.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Ooma by 26.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

