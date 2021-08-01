$533.42 Million in Sales Expected for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) will announce sales of $533.42 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BWX Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $537.83 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $529.00 million. BWX Technologies reported sales of $504.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that BWX Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.20 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BWX Technologies.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 49.26% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. BWX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group upped their target price on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BWX Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.60.

In other BWX Technologies news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $320,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,727 shares in the company, valued at $7,162,817.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total value of $57,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,900 shares of company stock worth $625,711. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 9.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in BWX Technologies by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in BWX Technologies by 231.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 5,094 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in BWX Technologies by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 369,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,283,000 after buying an additional 30,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in BWX Technologies by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,446,000 after buying an additional 52,099 shares during the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BWXT traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,762. BWX Technologies has a one year low of $53.02 and a one year high of $68.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.72%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

