Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.18 Million Position in AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,320 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of AMMO worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWW. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMMO during the 4th quarter worth $295,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMMO during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMMO during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMMO during the 4th quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AMMO in the first quarter worth approximately $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

POWW stock opened at $6.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 12.04 and a quick ratio of 10.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.62. AMMO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37. The stock has a market cap of $756.95 million, a P/E ratio of -39.82 and a beta of -0.66.

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $24.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.00 million. AMMO had a negative return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 12.50%. Research analysts forecast that AMMO, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMMO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital raised their target price on AMMO from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on AMMO from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

AMMO Company Profile

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

