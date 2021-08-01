Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned 1.25% of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSL. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth $435,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PSL stock opened at $92.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.86. Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $73.49 and a twelve month high of $98.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.352 per share. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%.

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

