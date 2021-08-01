Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 84.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,741 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 78.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Exelon from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Exelon from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $46.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $47.62. The firm has a market cap of $45.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.44.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.42). Exelon had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

In other news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $719,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,536,626.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

