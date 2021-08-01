Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 603 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $901,810,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Booking by 729.6% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 165,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $385,309,000 after acquiring an additional 145,445 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Booking by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 488,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,199,000 after acquiring an additional 65,805 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Booking by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 363,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $809,997,000 after acquiring an additional 54,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 4,132.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 55,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,574,000 after acquiring an additional 53,882 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total transaction of $421,333.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,408,243.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,239 shares of company stock worth $2,764,604 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on BKNG. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Booking from $2,640.00 to $2,675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen increased their target price on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,453.04.

BKNG stock opened at $2,178.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,247.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,589.00 and a twelve month high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.44%. On average, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 35.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

