Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Acquires 54 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 370.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $212.13 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.89 and a 12 month high of $221.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.83.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

In related news, insider Julie Winkler sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $759,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,511,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Howard J. Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $322,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,214,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,092 shares of company stock valued at $9,789,159 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CME shares. Atlantic Securities lowered CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. decreased their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.57.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.