Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. cut its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 56.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LNC. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Lincoln National by 575.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lincoln National by 35.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 7.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $96,748.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $61.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.23. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $29.42 and a 52 week high of $71.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.42.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 37.75%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lincoln National from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group began coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, raised their price target on Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.93.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

