Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Invests $270,000 in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 12.1% during the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 44,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 30.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,168,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,240 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 5.6% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,039,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,941,000 after purchasing an additional 107,945 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 1.1% during the first quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 181,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 49.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 38,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total transaction of $579,476.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,983,250.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 124,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $8,906,424.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,583 shares in the company, valued at $23,759,729.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 563,790 shares of company stock worth $40,883,366 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.41.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $67.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $122.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.06. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $32.66 and a 12 month high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 28.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

