Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Buys 876 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of The Southern by 12.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,940,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,731,333,000 after buying an additional 4,972,698 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,302,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Southern by 843,210.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,858,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,704,000 after buying an additional 2,858,483 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Southern by 18,481.8% during the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,389,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,225,000 after buying an additional 1,382,439 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of The Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $160,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,877,578.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 4,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $292,271.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,501 shares in the company, valued at $957,791.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,425 shares of company stock worth $618,721. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Southern stock opened at $63.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.89. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $51.22 and a 12 month high of $66.93. The company has a market capitalization of $67.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.45.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 14.47%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price (down from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays upped their price target on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Argus upped their price target on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.85.

About The Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

