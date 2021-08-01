Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. lowered its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,243 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Allegion by 4,115.4% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Allegion by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 654 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

ALLE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allegion in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays set a $138.67 price target on shares of Allegion and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.11.

In related news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 1,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total transaction of $264,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,012,573.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.70, for a total transaction of $394,046.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 13,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,943,094. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $136.60 on Friday. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $94.01 and a 12-month high of $144.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.34.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Allegion had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 65.52%. The company had revenue of $746.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Allegion’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

