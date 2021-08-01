HM Payson & Co. Has $71,000 Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 97.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth $412,300,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology during the first quarter worth $177,954,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Align Technology by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,121,146,000 after buying an additional 327,239 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Align Technology by 998.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 262,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $142,152,000 after buying an additional 238,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 39.8% during the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 667,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $361,648,000 after buying an additional 190,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

ALGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.71.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $695.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $612.59. The company has a market capitalization of $55.07 billion, a PE ratio of 79.25, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.69. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.83 and a 52-week high of $697.87.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 21.42%. As a group, analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John Morici sold 6,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.65, for a total transaction of $4,101,671.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,816,856. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.70, for a total transaction of $2,993,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,551,916.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,896 shares of company stock valued at $18,146,757 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.