HM Payson & Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

HM Payson & Co. decreased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Starboard Value LP lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 1.3% during the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 21,104,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,681,000 after purchasing an additional 274,186 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 0.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,474,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,768,000 after purchasing an additional 115,585 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 422.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,143,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,435,000 after purchasing an additional 10,625,992 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 5.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,306,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,633,000 after purchasing an additional 489,908 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 74.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,152,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338,812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NLOK. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. NortonLifeLock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.88.

In other news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $11,038,902.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,944.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK opened at $24.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.70. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $28.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.45 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 177.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

