LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.300-$1.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $154.10 million-$158.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $152.09 million.LeMaitre Vascular also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.300-$0.350 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LeMaitre Vascular currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.25.

LMAT opened at $54.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.36. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12 month low of $27.91 and a 12 month high of $64.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 16.89%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 42,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $2,180,862.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,592,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,213,675. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 20,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total transaction of $1,008,162.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,516,188 shares in the company, valued at $121,078,966.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,416 shares of company stock worth $8,008,372 over the last ninety days. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

