Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Issues Earnings Results

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 41.09%.

Shares of TRQ traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.70. 1,661,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,645. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.45. Turquoise Hill Resources has a twelve month low of $7.49 and a twelve month high of $21.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Macquarie downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.58.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

