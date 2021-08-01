Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Announces Earnings Results

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) posted its earnings results on Friday. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $148.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.45 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 90.23% and a net margin of 113.83%. Shell Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share.

SHLX stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,348,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,728. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.70. Shell Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $16.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.66%. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.20%.

SHLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shell Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

