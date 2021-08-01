Emgold Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:EGMCF) Short Interest Down 22.2% in July

Emgold Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:EGMCF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the June 30th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Emgold Mining stock remained flat at $$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,525. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.05. Emgold Mining has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.12.
Emgold Mining Company Profile
