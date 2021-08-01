Emgold Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:EGMCF) Short Interest Down 22.2% in July

Emgold Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:EGMCF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the June 30th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Emgold Mining stock remained flat at $$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,525. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.05. Emgold Mining has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.12.

Emgold Mining Company Profile

Emgold Mining Corporation, a gold and base metals exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, copper, and other mineral deposits. The company's flagship property is the Golden Arrow consisting of 17 patented claims and 494 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 10,000 acres located to the east of Tonopah, Nevada, the United States.

