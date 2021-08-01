Short Interest in Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) Decreases By 22.8%

Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the June 30th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of ROYL stock remained flat at $$0.08 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 60,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,840. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.09. Royale Energy has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.20.

About Royale Energy

Royale Energy, Inc acquires, explores for, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its principal operations are located in the Sacramento Basin and San Joaquin Basin in California, as well as in Utah, Texas, Oklahoma, Colorado, and Louisiana. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in El Cajon, California.

