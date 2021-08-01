Short Interest in Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) Decreases By 22.8%

Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the June 30th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of ROYL stock remained flat at $$0.08 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 60,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,840. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.09. Royale Energy has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.20.
About Royale Energy
