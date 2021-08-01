Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the June 30th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Hailiang Education Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in Hailiang Education Group in the second quarter valued at $1,189,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Hailiang Education Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000.

Shares of HLG stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $35.50. 1,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,050. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.09. Hailiang Education Group has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $67.55.

Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $66.36 million for the quarter.

Hailiang Education Group Company Profile

Hailiang Education Group, Inc engages in the provision of private K-12 educational services. It offers basic educational and international programs for kindergarten, primary, middle, and high school levels. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

