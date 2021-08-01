Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 60 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 480.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 42.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 166.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock opened at $298.35 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $200.05 and a 12 month high of $298.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $286.61.

