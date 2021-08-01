KB Financial Partners LLC Invests $41,000 in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth about $349,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $407,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 34,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,679,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,996,000 after purchasing an additional 98,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total value of $414,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 56,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $7,783,977.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,193,740 shares of company stock valued at $295,603,005. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PG opened at $142.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $348.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.37.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PG. Citigroup cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.80.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

