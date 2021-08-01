KB Financial Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 174 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 33,974 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,653,000 after buying an additional 9,031 shares during the period. Ratan Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $18,860,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 21,966 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. 53.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Boeing stock opened at $226.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $237.94. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $141.58 and a one year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Cowen upgraded The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. raised their price target on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.15.

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

