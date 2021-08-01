SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 103.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,826 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 30,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 5,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,608,000 after acquiring an additional 29,709 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 384,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,712,000 after acquiring an additional 48,544 shares during the period. Finally, Rollins Financial boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 84,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $65.37 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.28 and a one year high of $66.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.54.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

