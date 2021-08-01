Global Rental Token (GRT) Price Reaches $0.0000

Global Rental Token (CURRENCY:GRT) traded 98.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 1st. Over the last seven days, Global Rental Token has traded up 21.4% against the dollar. One Global Rental Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Global Rental Token has a market cap of $555,573.82 and $66.00 worth of Global Rental Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00054877 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002617 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00014742 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.81 or 0.00783103 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005339 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00039690 BTC.

About Global Rental Token

Global Rental Token (GRT) is a coin. It launched on October 1st, 2018. Global Rental Token’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins. Global Rental Token’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Global Rental Token is medium.com/@globalrentaltoken . The official website for Global Rental Token is globalrentaltoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

