iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S&T Bank raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. S&T Bank now owns 1,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

IWD opened at $159.97 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $113.57 and a 12-month high of $163.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.38.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.