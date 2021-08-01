Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 1,175.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,132 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABNB. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 551.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,358,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,433 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth about $306,818,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Airbnb by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,208 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Airbnb by 637.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,134,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,158,000 after purchasing an additional 980,310 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $122,806,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $144.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.93 billion and a PE ratio of -9.27. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $219.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.99 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 145,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.16, for a total transaction of $22,481,615.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total transaction of $51,599,390.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 598,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,372,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,168,023 shares of company stock valued at $452,687,619 over the last 90 days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABNB. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Airbnb from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.94.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.