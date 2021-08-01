Advisory Services Network LLC Trims Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,941 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,675,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,273,033 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $173,637,000 after buying an additional 425,886 shares during the period. Piershale Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 101.3% during the first quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 39,012 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 37,202 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 9,135 shares during the period. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $3,068,000. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $1,757,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,837 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,309.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $746,018.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,500 shares of company stock worth $3,402,577 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FCX opened at $38.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $46.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 2.14.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $38.00 to $36.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.19.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

