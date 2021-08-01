Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 6,369 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,369 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC owned approximately 0.16% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $2,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDL. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FDL opened at $33.48 on Friday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12 month low of $25.14 and a 12 month high of $35.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.68.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

