Pendal Group Limited Trims Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Pendal Group Limited cut its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 79.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,797 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 6.7% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth about $459,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 84.9% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at about $604,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at about $640,000. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.88.

NYSE DD opened at $75.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.12 and a 52 week high of $87.27. The firm has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.24.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company’s revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

