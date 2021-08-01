Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 2,228 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 70.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,380 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 195 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HUBS opened at $596.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $556.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.13 and a 1-year high of $616.45.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $281.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.98 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.19%. Research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HUBS shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $537.29.

In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.50, for a total transaction of $8,739,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,542,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,073,580.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.75, for a total transaction of $295,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,905,548.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,119 shares of company stock worth $25,279,844 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

