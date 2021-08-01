First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Bought by Pendal Group Limited

Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 34.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,128 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in First Horizon by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Horizon by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in First Horizon by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon alerts:

In other news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 218,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $4,165,059.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,170,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,317,582.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $355,231.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 641,254 shares of company stock valued at $12,012,931. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FHN has been the subject of several research reports. Hovde Group upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. First Horizon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $15.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $19.45.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. First Horizon had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 13.95%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.