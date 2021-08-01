Intrust Bank NA Sells 182 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Intrust Bank NA cut its position in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,635 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Independent Bank by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Independent Bank by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Independent Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDB opened at $70.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.76. Independent Bank Corp. has a 1 year low of $49.25 and a 1 year high of $99.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.97.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.09. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 29.87%. Sell-side analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 52.46%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independent Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

