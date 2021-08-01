Intrust Bank NA Decreases Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Intrust Bank NA lowered its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1,178.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BSX. Barclays began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,654 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $68,409.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,077.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $8,727,189.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,081,822 shares in the company, valued at $90,371,893.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 516,674 shares of company stock worth $22,506,635 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX opened at $45.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $46.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.88.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

