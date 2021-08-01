Advisor Partners LLC Sells 644 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Advisor Partners LLC lowered its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,691 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,498,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,523,965,000 after acquiring an additional 546,512 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,271,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $764,318,000 after acquiring an additional 265,560 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,724,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $706,764,000 after acquiring an additional 353,448 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,358,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $458,157,000 after acquiring an additional 308,382 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,574,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $374,684,000 after acquiring an additional 83,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $112.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.70. The firm has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.08. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $123.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 20.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.03%.

In related news, CEO Michael O’grady sold 42,638 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.52, for a total transaction of $5,010,817.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $562,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,780 shares of company stock valued at $13,923,800 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NTRS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.07.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

