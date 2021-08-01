Advisor Partners LLC Sells 160 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Advisor Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 5.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WLTW. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 18.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,919,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,117,000 after purchasing an additional 452,136 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter worth about $572,200,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 8.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,782,000 after purchasing an additional 189,027 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 22.0% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,393,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,753,000 after purchasing an additional 431,132 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth about $501,539,000. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WLTW. decreased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $206.07 target price (down from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.56.

NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $206.08 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $179.31 and a fifty-two week high of $271.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.14.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 15.03%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.71 dividend. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently 24.27%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

