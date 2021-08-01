Advisor Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Advisor Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,254 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in PVH by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 414 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in PVH by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 470 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 546.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PVH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PVH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PVH from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on PVH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PVH from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on PVH from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PVH has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.05.

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $104.62 on Friday. PVH Corp. has a 12 month low of $47.21 and a 12 month high of $121.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.97.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09. PVH had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.03) earnings per share. PVH’s revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

