Advisor Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Advisor Partners LLC cut its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,657,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,715,000 after purchasing an additional 284,483 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 242.6% in the first quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 10,591,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 4.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,067,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,508,000 after purchasing an additional 238,693 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at about $197,494,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at about $160,286,000. 61.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 8,500 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $351,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,295,577.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total value of $2,071,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 356,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,789,681.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,536 shares of company stock worth $4,918,869. Corporate insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

MGM has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.92.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $37.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.46. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $15.58 and a 52 week high of $45.34.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 47.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

