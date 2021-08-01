Brokerages Expect Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.40 Million

Analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) will announce $4.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.00 million. Seres Therapeutics reported sales of $6.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full year sales of $27.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.22 million to $36.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $111.06 million, with estimates ranging from $24.00 million to $346.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Seres Therapeutics.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.99% and a negative net margin of 340.59%. The business had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $46.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Seres Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.29.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCRB. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,999,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,527,000 after buying an additional 175,753 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,950,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,513,000 after buying an additional 126,515 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $76,063,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,647,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,116,000 after buying an additional 1,002,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 223.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,883,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,140,000 after buying an additional 1,301,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MCRB traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,519,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,349,368. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Seres Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 3.93.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

